Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Reinforcing Monaco's vision of extending cryptocurrency to the mainstream

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open source blockchain initiative with over 400 member companies. Monaco joined EEA to further bolster its commitment to the security and efficiency of blockchain technology and to support the adoption of Ethereum in the enterprise.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco said, "We are delighted to join EEA members from Fortune 500 enterprises, startups, and academics to develop an open-source standard and, in turn, evolve Monaco's services in tandem with advances in public Ethereum. Keeping all businesses with a blockchain component accountable with a robust governance model aligns with Monaco's goal of honest financial products that improve lives."

Participating in this important conversation with leading companies such as Microsoft, J.P. Morgan, Cisco Systems, Deloitte, Thomson Reuters and others will allow Monaco to sharpen its own technology and financial products such as the Monaco Wallet App, Monaco Visa Card, Monaco Auto Invest, and Monaco Credit.

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet' is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.



Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. The EEA is helping to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing research and development in a range of areas, including privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer working groups.

EEA will collectively develop open industry standards and facilitate collaboration with its member base and is open to any members of the Ethereum community who wish to participate. This open-source framework will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight to the future of scalability, privacy, and confidentiality of the public Ethereum permissionless network.