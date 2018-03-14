Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Volumes for January 2018 totaled 11,676 thousand tons 14-March-2018 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Volumes for January 2018 totaled 11,676 thousand tons February 27, 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that the Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January 2018 totaled 11,676 thousand tons. Transshipment of bulk cargoes decreased by 10.4% year-on-year (1,017 thousand tons) and amounted to 8,770 thousand tons, including: - 5,502 thousand tons of crude oil; - 3,152 thousand tons of oil products; - 67 thousand tons of UAN, and 50 thousand tons of seed oils. Crude oil transshipment decreased by 17.1% or 1,132 thousand tons, including 233 thousand tons at Novorossiysk and 899 thousand tons at Primorsk. Transshipment of oil products increased by 3.7% ( 112 thousand tons). Transshipment of liquid fertilizers decreased by 14.8%, and transshipment of vegetable oils grew by 40.3% compared to the previous year. Transshipment of bulk cargo in January 2018 increased by 3.0% or 40 thousand tons and reached 1,343 thousand tons compared to the previous year. In the reporting period, grain volumes increased by 23.2% or 192 thousand tons from 1,020 thousand tons. Volumes of iron ore raw materials transshipment and coal handling amounted to 138 and 135 thousand tons. Handling of chemical goods and sugar amounted to 34 and 15 thousand tons respectively. Decrease in handling of iron ore raw materials by 21.9%, coal by 24.1%, and chemical cargoes by 68.4%, compared to January, 2017, is due to the prolonged action of storm warnings for more than 10 days. Another reason was the shortage of rolling stock at railway stations of departure and introduction of a restriction by 50% to load all cargo by the Russian Railways to the station Novorossiysk from November 11 to 23, 2018. Transshipments of general cargo in January 2018 decreased by 2.8% or 31.4 thousand tons and reached 1,085 thousand tons. The main decrease - 35 thousand tons - was due to the reduction of volumes of ferrous metals and cast iron by 3.6% from 928 thousand tons, as well as the adverse weather conditions and restrictions on loading on the railway. Transshipment of non-ferrous metals increased by 5.8% and amounted to 111 thousand tons compared to January, 2017. Transshipment volumes of timber cargoes and perishable goods amounted to 28.5 thousand tons and 17.2 thousand tons respectively. Transshipment of containers in 2018 decreased by 8.7% (39 thousand tons), and amounted to 411 thousand tons or 43.7 thousand TEU. In 2018, transshipment of other cargo totaled 67 thousand tons. NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January 2018 (thousand tons) 01? 2018 01? 2017 Change Change % Cargo turnover, total 11,675.6 12,668.4 -992.8 -7.8% Liquid cargo, total 8,769.6 9,786.5 -1,016. -10.4% 9 Crude oil 5,501.7 6,633.5 -1,131. -17.1% 8 Oil products 3,151.8 3,039.6 112.2 3.7% UAN 66.6 78.1 -11.5 -14.8% Seed oils 49.5 35.3 14.2 40.3% Bulk cargo, total 1,343.0 1,303.4 39.6 3.0% Grain 1,020.3 828.2 192.1 23.2% Chemical cargo 34.1 107.7 -73.6 -68.4% Sugar 14.8 12.0 2.8 23.3% Iron ore and ore concentrate 138.4 177.1 -38.7 -21.9% Coal 135.4 178.4 -43.0 -24.1% General cargo, total 1,084.7 1,116.1 -31.4 -2.8% Ferrous metals 928.0 962.9 -34.9 -3.6% Timber 28.5 34.0 -5.5 -16.2% Timber (thousand cubic 51.8 61.4 -9.6 -15.6% meters) Non-ferrous metals 111.0 104.9 6.1 5.8% Perishable cargo 17.2 14.3 2.9 20.2% Containers 411.3 450.5 -39.2 -8.7% Containers (thousand TEU) 43.7 44.3 -0.6 -1.4% Other cargo 67.1 11.9 55.2 464.5% About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2015. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143,5 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 5297 End of Announcement EQS News Service 663957 14-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2018 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)