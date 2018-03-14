

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in February, in line with expectations, data from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, the same rate of increase as in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.8 percent.



The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was 1.7 percent in February, unchanged from January. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Month-on-month, CPIF increased 0.7 percent in February, reversing 0.9 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX