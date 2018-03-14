SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds System Management Updates Sharpen Visibility into Physical and Virtual Infrastructure

Support added for leading all-flash arrays from Dell EMC, HPE Nimble Storage, INFINIDAT and IBM

New functionality creates clear view of server interactions within business applications

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a pair of product updates that offer broader and deeper performance monitoring capabilities across physical and virtual infrastructures, particularly in hybrid environments. The newest version of SolarWinds Storage Resource Monitor (SRM) (http://www.solarwinds.com/storage-resource-monitor?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X) extends support to a wider range of leading all-flash arrays (AFAs), while the latest update to Server & Application Monitor (SAM) (https://www.solarwinds.com/server-application-monitor?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X) permits deeper visibility into interactions between a set of servers running critical business applications.

"Finding clarity through the haze of complexity is vital to successfully keep today's heterogeneous and distributed IT environments running smoothly," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "With support for more leading-edge storage vendor solutions and deeper visibility into the connection between critical infrastructure resources, our system management updates give IT professionals more powerful tools to overcome complexity and optimize performance in their diverse worlds."

Combined, the two updates arm IT professionals with the broad system management, monitoring, alerting, and reporting functionality needed to optimize performance in hybrid environments, across an even broader mix of systems and vendors.

"The latest versions of SRM and SAM are giving us even more flexibility to deploy new technologies, as well as deeper visibility across our servers and applications," said Jeremy Mayfield, IT director, American Cement Company, a leading cement producer based in Sumterville, Fla. "In particular, the new SRM support for all-flash storage, particularly HPE Nimble, will give us a wider set of options for deploying hyper-converged infrastructure. The new application dependency capabilities in SAM allow us to see more performance data, enabling us to fix issues more quickly and reduce mean time to repair."

All-Flash Array Support for Mid-Market and Enterprise Customers with Storage Resource Monitor (SRM) 6.6

Built on the SolarWinds Orion Platform (http://www.solarwinds.com/orion?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X) , the latest version of SolarWinds SRM (version 6.6) now supports HPE Nimble Storage, Dell EMC Unity, INFINIDAT InfiniBox, and IBM AIX FlashSystem 9000 all-flash arrays (AFAs). With this extended support, SRM 6.6 enables resource monitoring across an even wider mix of infrastructures in multi-vendor environments to meet the needs of an even broader set of customers, particularly mid-sized companies that adopt solutions from HPE Nimble Storage, Dell EMC Unity, INFINIDAT, and IBM.

SRM's data integration with other SolarWinds products, including Virtualization Manager (VMAN) and Server & Application Monitor (SAM) through the Orion Platform, allows for end-to-end relationship mapping from application and virtualization through storage.

Visualize Critical Application Dependencies with Server & Application Monitor (SAM) 6.6

SolarWinds SAM 6.6 offers end-to-end visibility and performance monitoring of server and applications across multiple data centers, remote locations, or the cloud. This latest update includes application dependency functionality that enables customers to automatically discover network-based relationships, between applications and servers, by correlating communications at the application process level.

IT professionals can leverage the new connection details function, a unique capability to visualize server and network metrics of specific application connections within an environment. This function gives users a fast way to visualize data on metrics such as packet loss, latency, network status, and more, thereby creating the opportunity to reduce time required for identification of root causes of application issues. With the latest enhancements, for example, a customer running a large CRM implementation can explore the dependency between its underlying database servers and associated web servers to pinpoint any performance degradation, or other issues, more efficiently.

SAM 6.6 also features a new SolarWinds Orion Agent for IBM AIX, bringing the company's powerful and affordable monitoring features to customers with IBM AIX-powered systems in their infrastructures.

Pricing and Availability

SolarWinds SRM pricing starts at $2,935* for 25 disks, including the first year of maintenance. SolarWinds SAM pricing starts at $2,995* for 150 monitors, including the first year of maintenance.

For more information, including a downloadable, free 30-day evaluation of SRM or SAM, visit the SolarWinds website (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X) , or call 866.530.8100.

*Prices as of March 14, 2018 in US Dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

Additional Resources



Storage Resource Monitor (http://www.solarwinds.com/storage-resource-monitor?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X)

Server & Application Monitor (https://www.solarwinds.com/server-application-monitor?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X)

Connect with SolarWinds

THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-MKW-SW_NA_X_CR_FLT_AW_EN_STGGEN_TXT-SRM-20160712_X_X_THW-X)

Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solarwinds?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X)

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses, government agencies and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT Pros, and strive to eliminate the complexity that they have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address all key areas of the infrastructure from on premises to the Cloud. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X) online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-REG-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_SYSBL_TXT-SRM-20180314_X_X_X-X) .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2018 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Fachet

Text100

Phone: 212.871.3950

NicoleF@text100.com

Mark Stanton

SolarWinds

Phone: 512.682.9692

pr@solarwinds.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5d65ff-4cd6-4cb2-9259-142a824df601 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5d65ff-4cd6-4cb2-9259-142a824df601)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC via Globenewswire

