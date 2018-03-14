

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in January, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 1 percent month-on-month in January, in contrast to December's 0.4 percent rise. This was the first fall since last September and also bigger than the forecast of 0.4 percent drop.



All components except capital and non-durable consumer goods declined in January. Energy output contracted 6.6 percent. Durable consumer goods and intermediate goods output fell 1.9 percent and 1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, capital goods output grew 1.2 percent and non-durable consumer goods edged up 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth slowed more-than-expected to 2.7 percent in January from 5.3 percent a month ago. The rate was seen at 4.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX