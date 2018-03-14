PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Directorate Change

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC

Directorship Change

The Board of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Muir as a non-executive director of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC with effect from 14th March 2018.

Miss Muir has had an outstanding career in the distribution of financial products, having most recently been Global Head of lnvestor Relations at BlueBay Asset Management, and prior to that Head of Client Account Management, and a director, at Royal London Asset Management. She has an intimate knowledge of the investment trust investor universe.

The following information regarding appointment is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the UKLA Listing Rules:

Other directorships held by Miss Muir:

Current: Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc.

Miss Muir will stand for election at the AGM in April.

14 March 2018