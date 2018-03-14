Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Begins Nicotine Absorption Study

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, is pleased to announce that it has commenced its first nicotine in vivo (animal) absorption and tolerability study. The dosing stage is complete and final results are expected within approximately 30 days.

Initial observations showed no obvious signs of gastrointestinal ("GI") distress such as vomiting or diarrhea in the animals. One of the two key objectives of the study is to determine whether Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM may reduce or eliminate gastric distress for edible forms of nicotine. Typically, if nicotine is swallowed it often produces gastric distress, which complicates the use of oral nicotine replacement therapy products in general. Multiple doses were tested in the animals at levels far exceeding those typically found in human nicotine replacement therapy products used in the market today, further emphasizing the importance of these early GI observations.

The nicotine formulation absorption study is being conducted at the same third-party laboratory in Philadelphia where the Company completed its initial cannabidiol absorption study in 2015. A full set of pharmacokinetic ("PK") data will be generated through blood draws to better understand the speed of delivery, quantity, and profile of nicotine absorption and more.

For the first time anywhere, Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM will also be evaluated for the possibility of first-pass liver metabolism bypass through measurements of both nicotine and nicotine metabolites. The ratios of these substances present in blood could provide evidence-based confirmation of the DehydraTECHTM influence in this important process.

"We're pleased to have the nicotine absorption study underway," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Bunka. "This is the first study that evaluates our technology in the delivery of nicotine through the GI tract, and we are optimistic that it may open a path for Lexaria to develop what could be the world's first safe method of nicotine ingestion through consumer products such as edibles, capsules, or beverages."

Additional research and development will be required both in animals and in humans for the development of consumer products delivering nicotine inedible or beverage formats. Given recent Company announcements that confirmed success for DehyrdaTECHTM to preferentially enhance absorption of active ingredients through transdermal methods, Lexaria may also design a skin-based nicotine absorption study to determine if Lexaria's technology offers any delivery benefits when compared to existing transdermal nicotine delivery products.

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH™ technology is focused on improved delivery methodologies of many commonly used active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") substances. As such, it provides an additional layer of effectiveness that is designed to harmonize with the intellectual property of third parties. Both patented and generic API substances can utilize Lexaria's patented technology. Lexaria's long-term strategy is to partner with the world's leading firms as they deliver best-of-class products to their existing large consumer groups.

