

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC



LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that it purchased 282,000 Ordinary shares at 68.68 pence per share on 13 March 2018. The shares purchased represent 0.32% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.



Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:



The capital of the Company as at 13 March 2018 consisted of 96,243,201 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 9,730,188 shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 86,513,013 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



14 March 2018



Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7601 1850



