Artificial Intelligence expert speakers from a range of industries will be arriving at the Olympia National, London in just under 5 weeks on the 18-19th April. The AI Expo Global, the leading AI thought leadership conference and exhibition, already has over 12,000 attendees registered and is set to be perfect for business leaders wishing to implement the latest AI trends, strategies and innovations.

Get to know some of the AI thought leaders and experts below, expect thought provoking content that will support artificial intelligence implementation and monetisation techniques.

1. Michael Malinsky, Co-Founder CEO from WUNDER2 Cosmetic, the first beauty brand to launch an Amazon Alexa Skill. Co-founder and CEO, Michael Malinksy says: "as a business, we are fascinated with the rapid integration of AI into peoples' lives. We think the level of adoption will exceed many peoples' expectations and create fluid recommendation experiences using AI technology found in Google Home, Alexa, and the recently launched Apple HomePod it is something we are absolutely developing already." He will be presenting a case study on the 18th of April at 16.15 at the AI Expo Global on 'influencing the new wave of marketing'. Find out how to create truly one-to-one marketing experiences, lower costs, man hours whilst bridging the gap between data and personalised customer experience from a world leading brand.

2. Dr. Frauke Neuser, Associate Director Scientific Communications from Procter & Gamble, who developed the innovative AI-infused 'Olay Skin Advisor', a web-based technology platform that utilises AI to help women learn more about their skin, what it needs and the skincare products to aid their skin type. Hear from Dr. Frauke Neuser on the 19th of April at the AI conference in London. Her keynoteskincare gets smart with AI'is sure to impress and demonstrate innovative AI strategies to develop more of a personalised approach to marketing.

3. Simon Thompson, Head of Practice for Big Data and Customer Experience from BT Research. Learn how to 'drive value from Enterprise AI' from Simon Thompson during the AI event on the 18th April. He will also be speaking in a panel discussion about the 'application of deep learning in the enterprise' alongside market intelligence firm, Tractica. BT currently uses AI to visualise their networks, anticipate needs and see where spares are located at their exchanges, ensuring an overall consistent customer experience.

4. Hélène Alunni-Botteri, Senior Vice President, Innovation Group from Wells Fargo will be speaking on the subject of financial chatbots, as Wells Fargo strive to strengthen their digital offerings to provide a more personalised customer service. Hélène Alunni-Botteri will also be joining a panel which aims to 'examine AI uses in banking and financial services' at 11.45 on the 19th of April, alongside AI thoughts leaders from HSBC, RBS and BIMA

5. Peter Hamley, Global Head, External Innovation, Drug Discovery Platforms fromthe French drug maker Sanofi, who are leading the way with AI and machine learning to transform drug discovery.Sanofi are using artificial intelligence techniques to beat the flu by teaming up with Massachusetts-based Berg.Peter will be delivering a keynote on 'how AI can transform the discovery of drugs' on the 19th April at 12.30 and will be participating in a panel on how 'AI is transforming Healthcare' at 12.45. The panel will also have leaders from Diabetes.co.uk, NHS England and Rethink IoT, who are experts in wireless, video and IoT technology.

6. Dougie Anscombe-Stephen, Digital Innovation Lead from London Luton Airport, who has previously worked for the Ministry of Defence, SEE, Nielsen GSK has lots of experience in delivering transformation excellence in technology and business strategy. Now working for London Luton Airport, his role compromises of two pillars: Operational Technology Transformation and Passenger Experience, ensuring the best-in-class technology and experience introduced for both customers and partners alike. Join Dougie Anscombe-Stephen at 16.00 within the Enterprise conference track on the 18th April as he talks about the customer ecosystem and how to enhance it with AI.

The conference will explore the impact of artificial intelligence across a wide selection of industries including: finance, insurance, healthcare, energy, utilities, government, public sector, marketing, advertising, retail, travel, sports, human resources, recruitment and many more. Topics include but are not limited to: Robo Advisors, Insurance chatbots, preliminary automated diagnosis, virtual nursing assistants, predictive technology approaches within the energy sector,the significance application of AI domestically and internationally customer engagement through chatbot usage, facial recognition techniques within the beauty industry and AI usage for recruitment.

