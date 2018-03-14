Playboy Enterprises to Introduce Cryptocurrency Wallet for Use on its Online Platforms

Playboy.TV Expected to Enable Payments Via Vice Industry Token and other Cryptocurrencies Later This Year

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Playboy Enterprises, Inc. announced today that the company is developing an online payment wallet that will support a number of cryptocurrencies across the company's online media, digital and casual gaming businesses.

Playboy.TV will be the first of the company's media platforms to feature the new digital wallet which will enable the online platform to accept Vice Industry Token (VIT), among other leading cryptocurrency tokens, for access to the brand's exclusive content. By integrating with VIT, visitors will be able to pay and earn tokens to view Playboy.TV's original content, as well as comment on and vote for content.

"As the popularity of alternative payment methods continues to grow around the world, along with the reach of Playboy's digital platforms, we felt it was important to give our 100 million monthly consumers increased payment flexibility," said Reena Patel, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Operations for Playboy Enterprises, Inc. "This innovation gives the millions of people who enjoy our content, as well as those in the future who participate in our casual gaming, AR and VR platforms, more choices with regard to payment and in the case of VIT, an opportunity to be rewarded for engaging with Playboy offerings."

Vice Industry Token, a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptographic token that rewards viewers just for watching content, was launched earlier this year and is currently in the midst of a crowd sale which ends on March 20th. Fans can find out more about VIT by visiting vicetoken.com.

The new digital wallet is expected to be available before the end of the year. The company also has plans to integrate cryptocurrency to its casual gaming, AR and VR initiatives in the future.

ABOUT PLAYBOY ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Playboy is one of the most recognized and popular consumer brands in the world. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. is a media and lifestyle company that markets the brand through a wide range of media properties and licensing initiatives. The company publishes Playboy magazine in the United States and licenses foreign editions of Playboy around the world; operates Playboy.com, a leading lifestyle, and entertainment site; and creates content for distribution via television networks, websites, mobile platforms, and radio. Through licensing agreements, the Playboy brand appears on a wide range of consumer products in more than 180 countries, as well as retail stores and entertainment venues. For more information about Playboy Enterprises, please visit www.PlayboyEnterprises.com.

About Vice Industry Token Inc

Vice Industry Token, Inc. is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptographic token for the Vice Industry that allows producers to more efficiently monetize their content by rewarding viewers just for watching content. Today's ad-based free viewing model is broken, dominated by tube sites and benefiting only web traffic companies. By intelligently capturing genuine interactions, VIT will enable producers to deliver high-quality content catered to the specific desires of their most enthusiastic fans. Vice Industry Token, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokken MSB, Inc. For more information, please visit https://vicetoken.com/

