CloudMargin Completes Design, Begins Roll-out of New User Interface and User Experience (UI / UX)

Extensive Upgrade Creates Dynamic, Intuitive Interface Conducive to Meeting Changing Financial Services Landscape, Intensive Data Needs of Growing Client Base

LONDON, March 14,2018 /PRNewswire/ --CloudMargin, the award-winning creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today that it has successfully completed the design of a new User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX) for its cloud-based platform. The new UI/UX design, rolling out beginning this month, establishes a strong foundation for the company's plans to launch several new, innovative features this year. It also enables CloudMargin to build on its connectivity and enhance clients' interactive experience while meeting the data-intensive needs of its growing client base of major sell-side and buy-side firms.

CloudMargin officials said the move comes at a time when the industry has weathered enormous regulatory and operational shifts, which are expected to continue at least through 2020.

CloudMargin CEO Steve Husk said: "Firms have learned that change is the only constant. The trifecta of increased cloud adoption, the growing prominence of collateral management within financial services, and collaboration between innovative fintechs, market utilities and industry-standard infrastructure has positioned CloudMargin as a leader in providing forward-thinking solutions across the entire collateral life cycle, from pre-trade to settlement. The new UI/UX design roll-out is based on the views of our team of experts as to where the industry is headed as we aim to equip our client base to embrace that future."

Norman & Sons, a London-based digital transformation consultancy specialising in "human-centered design," worked closely with CloudMargin on the project over the past four months. The firm helped CloudMargin through the comprehensive research and design phases to ensure that user needs and behaviours were at the center of any innovative updates.

Simon Millington, CloudMargin Head of Product Management, said: "As our offering's appeal has grown among some of the largest and most sophisticated financial market participants in the world, we wanted to ensure that our interface and user experience fully addressed the needs of those firms to manage in a very intuitive way what they see and do with the ever-increasing data they must process. At the same time, we recognise that ours is one of the main platforms our clients use on a daily basis, and it was imperative that we continue building on, and investing heavily in, the interactive experience of all our users and the future-proofing of our platform. This was a great time to make the change as we were able to take advantage of the latest developments in dynamic UI design technology for the benefit of our clients."

CloudMargin's new UI/UX design will be accessible by the entire CloudMargin client base through its single instance, cloud-based platform. It will enable users to achieve on-demand scalability to meet increased volume of activity; display and manage large sets of collateral agreement data based on needs; and configure the platform around their unique processes, whether internal or regulatory-driven. This will include allowing different access levels for different types of users, customising workflow automation across parts or the entire collateral management life cycle, and turning on specific alerts and notifications throughout the day. The new interface is also designed to ease connectivity with upstream and downstream systems, key market infrastructure, and other best-in-breed technology solutions to help CloudMargin clients immediately leverage the firm's off-the-shelf connections once they log into the system.

Millington said: "Our new UI/UX design will give our community a more streamlined and intuitive experience. It will provide larger sell-side and buy-side market participants the ability to more effectively manage enormous data sets whilst retaining the simplicity that is CloudMargin's hallmark. And it will give smaller market participants the ability to mitigate risk and afford managing their collateral agreements in a robust, efficient manner."

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than a dozen different industry awards since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally - including exchanges, brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms and insurance companies - meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com. To access the firm's FlightPlan microsite designed to help financial institutions globally navigate the uncleared margin rules and other regulations impacting their collateral management function, please visit flightplan.cloudmargin.com.

