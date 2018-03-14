Tieto Oyj (TIE1V, FI0009000277) will distribute a special dividend in the amount of 0.20 EUR, effective March 23, 2017. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor.



