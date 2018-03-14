MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/14/18 -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B)

Music fans and industry professionals have a new blog to bookmark for music discovery, news, reviews, and inspiration!

The music experts at Stingray launched a music blog at blog.stingray.com that is designed to be the source for music enthusiasts seeking stories about today's top and up-and-coming artists, music recommendations for all of life's moments, insights into music genres from around the world, industry and company news, and more.

What makes this new blog unique is that, like all Stingray services, it is curated by an in-house team of music programmers with expertise in more than 100 music genres.

The Stingray blog will also count amongst its guest contributors the legendary music journalist and ex-Rolling Stone magazine editor, Ben Fong-Torres, Digital Drum, a blog dedicated to promoting Indigenous music from Canada, and Opera with Pearls, a stylish blog that aims to make opera accessible to everyone.

Amongst the regular content published on the Stingray blog:

- Exclusive interviews with up-and-coming and established performers such as Pierre Lapointe, Mariana Vega, and Alessia Cara. Watch Stingray PausePlay interviews.

- Weekly album and concert reviews covering artists such as Gregory Porter, Franz Ferdinand, Philippe Branch, Justin Timberlake, and more. Read all reviews.

- Deep dives into music genres such as space jazz and yacht rock, and in-depth feature article on topics ranging from hair metal to boy bands, and Britpop.

- Staff picks including Top 10 songs and music video countdowns. Discover all staff picks

- Inside looks at life at Stingray including employee profiles and behind-the-scenes at events such as the Junos, the North Sea Jazz Festival, and Osheaga. Read all the inside stories.

Quote

"Stingray has always been serious about creating killer content for music fans around the world," said Frederick Ranger, Vice-President, Product Marketing of Stingray. "With the Stingray blog, we have harnessed our team's passion and knowledge for sharing the music that gets us up in the morning and keeps us up at night. Whether it's a niche music genre, the latest releases from global superstars, a look back at concerts and festivals, or the top tracks playing in our headphones right now, you'll read all about it on the Stingray blog."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services, and digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, consumers, and more. Its services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 400 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

