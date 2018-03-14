MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/14/18 -- The Board of Directors of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, representing an increase of 9.1% over the previous quarterly dividend, has been declared on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation, payable on April 27, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2018. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend.

Contacts:

Mr. Eric Vachon

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

STELLA-JONES INC.

(514) 940-3903

www.stella-jones.com



