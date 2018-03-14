Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton & Williams Hires Capgemini's Group Data Protection Officer, Nathalie Laneret as Director of Privacy Policy

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton & Williams LLP continues to expand its expertise in global privacy and data protection policy with the addition in Brussels ofNathalie Laneret as the Director of Privacy Policy. She brings more than 20 years of experience in data protection policy both in-house and in private practice.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653900/Nathalie_Laneret_Hunton_and_Williams.jpg )



In this role, Nathalie will work on global public policy initiatives and develop and maintain relationships with relevant regulatory authorities in Europe, among other projects. She will reside in the firm's Brussels office effective May 2018.

Nathalie joins CIPL from Capgemini Group - a leader in consulting, digital technology and outsourcing - where she was Public Affairs and Group Data Protection Officer (DPO), a member of the Group Cybersecurity and Information Protection Steering Committee and responsible for managing the DPO network and defining Capgemini Group's implementation strategy for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). She is admitted to the New York and Paris bars and has experience in both France and in the US on data protection, IT and security matters, contracts, competition law, compliance issues and litigation.

"Nathalie brings significant operational experience and expertise and will be instrumental to CIPL's mission and help us meet the increasing demands from our members, regulators and other stakeholders globally. I am delighted that with the addition of Nathalie, CIPL is increasing its presence in Europe and its ability to engage fully in both the ongoing data protection law reform in the EU and developing a strategy for the future," said CIPL President Bojana Bellamy.

"I am thrilled to join a leading global privacy and security think tank and look forward to working with CIPL to contribute to building a future in which innovation, beneficial uses of data and individual privacy are fully enabled," said Nathalie.

"Data protection is not just another compliance issue; it is a key topic that should be embedded within each organisation's overall strategy. In the modern information age, it is a shared responsibility of stakeholders to achieve the protection of individual rights and responsible data use and innovation. Finding the way to achieve this goal is at the core of CIPL's mission," Nathalie added.

Nathalie has worked both in France and in the US. She sits on the IAPP European Advisory Board and is a member of the task force of the Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) Code of Conduct.

"We are delighted to welcome Nathalie to the team. Her experience will be instrumental to CIPL's continued growth in the EU and across the globe, where she will help CIPL and its members continue their mission of developing solutions to the most vexing privacy issues of our information age," said Aaron Simpson, head of the European data protection practice and managing partner of Hunton & Williams' London office.

Lisa Sotto, chair of the firm's top-ranked global privacy and cybersecurity practice and managing partner of the firm's New York office said that, "CIPL's substantive strength is due to its network. Through our outreach efforts, one-on-one meetings and policymaker dialogues, the growth of the team will ensure our members stay engaged with key stakeholders that establish meaningful benchmarks and map the future of data privacy and legislation."

Among other projects, CIPL has been working on a multi-stakeholder project on the consistent implementation and interpretation of the EU GDPR, with a series of workshops and papers. All published papers are available on www.informationpolicycentre.com.

About the Centre for Information Policy Leadership

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) works with industry leaders, regulatory authorities and policymakers to develop global solutions and best practices for privacy and the responsible use of data to enable the modern information age. CIPL was founded in 2001 by leading companies and Hunton & Williams LLP to develop innovative, pragmatic approaches to privacy and data security policy that consider the requirements of business processes and concerns surrounding information protection. More details about CIPL can be found at www.informationpolicycentre.com, and you can follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams is a global law firm of more than 725 lawyers serving clients in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm handles transactional, litigation and regulatory matters for a diverse client base, with significant experience in retail and consumer products, energy, financial services, real estate, and privacy and cybersecurity. Visit www.hunton.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.