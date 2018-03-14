Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Carlisle's Q4 Top-Line Grew 20.0% Y-o-Y; Beat Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Myers Industries Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE: CSL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSL. The Company posted its financial results on February 08, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's net sales grew 20.0% y-o-y, beating market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Carlisle Cos. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MYE

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Carlisle most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSL

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, Carlisle reported net sales of $1.07 billion compared to $893.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter outperformed market expectations of $1.00 billion. During the reported quarter, the Company's net sales from acquisitions contributed a total of 11.7% to total net sales in the quarter, whereas organic net sales grew 7.6% and foreign exchange positively impacted net sales by 0.7%.

The global diversified Company reported a net income of $115.1 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $76.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding restructuring and facility rationalization costs, the Company had reported an adjusted net income of $86.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report a net income of $0.97 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

For the full fiscal year 2017, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based Company's net sales increased 11.3% to $4.09 billion from $3.68 billion in FY16. The Company reported a net income of $365.5 million, or $5.71 per share, in FY17 compared to $250.1 million, or $3.82 per share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, Carlisle's cost of goods sold came in at $797.0 million compared to $626.4 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's selling and administrative (S&A) expenses increased to $155.9 million during Q4 FY17 from $140.8 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted operating income fell to $104.0 million, or 9.7% of total sales, in Q4 FY17 from $114.7 million, or 12.8% of total sales, in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

Carlisle's Construction Materials segment's net sales grew 26.7% to $618.7 million during Q4 FY17. However, the segment's operating income fell to $87.7 million, or 14.2% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17 from $93.0 million, or 19.0% of segment sales, in Q4 FY16.

In the reported period, Carlisle's Interconnect Technologies segment's net sales were down 0.9% to $208.5 million from $210.3 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating income declined to $21.9 million, or 10.5% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17 from $25.9 million, or 12.3% of segment sales, in the year-ago comparable quarter.

During Q4 FY17, Carlisle's FoodService Products segment's net sales grew 28.4% to $81.3 million from $63.3 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. The segment's operating income also rose to $9.8 million, or 12.1% of segment sales, during Q4 FY17 from $7.2 million, or 11.4% segment sales, in Q4 FY16.

Carlisle's Fluid Technologies segment's net sales stood at $79.0 million for Q4 FY17, up 11.3% from $71.0 million in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, the segment's operating income stood $3.7 million, or 4.7% of segment sales, in Q4 FY17 compared to $9.3 million, or 13.1% of segment sales, in Q4 FY16.

Carlisle's Brake & Friction segment reported sales of $84.3 million in Q4 FY17, surging 38.9% from $60.7 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. However, the segment posted an operating loss of $1.2 million compared to an operating loss of $3.0 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the full year ended December 31, 2017, Carlisle generated $1.09 billion in cash from operating activities compared to $293.4 million in the year ago. The Company's free cash flow stood at $298.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2017, down $123.6 million y-o-y.

The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $379.6 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $385.3 million, at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had a long-term debt amounting to $1.59 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $596.4 million as on December 31, 2016.

Share Repurchase

During FY17, the Company used $268.4 million in cash to repurchase approximately 2.7 million shares. Furthermore, on February 06, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors increased its share repurchase program by an additional 5 million shares. This authorization is in addition to approximately 2.1 million shares remaining as of December 31, 2017, under the existing share repurchase authorization announced in September 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Carlisle's stock was slightly up 0.27%, ending the trading session at $108.26.

Volume traded for the day: 329.56 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.38%; previous six-month period - up 13.97%; and past twelve-month period - up 0.95%

After yesterday's close, Carlisle's market cap was at $6.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.31.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Rubber & Plastics industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors