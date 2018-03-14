Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Bruker's Q4 Top-Line Grew 12.8% Y-o-Y; Outshone Expectations

Stock Monitor: Analogic Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Bruker reported revenues of $530.5 million, above the $470.3 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter beat market forecasts of $507.5 million. Furthermore, the Company's organic revenue growth was 4.0%, while growth from acquisitions was 3.6% and the favorable effect of changes in foreign currency rates was 5.2%.

The scientific equipment maker reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $3.4 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $69.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company posted a non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $79.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from $73.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the same quarter of last year. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company to report a non-GAAP net income of $0.49 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

For the full year FY17, Bruker's revenues came in at $1.77 billion, rising from $1.61 billion in FY16. The Company's net income attributable to common shareholders stood at $78.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $153.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders grew to $192.2 million, or $1.21 per share, in FY17, up from $192.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the last year's comparable period.

Operating Metrics

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, Bruker reported the cost of revenues of $275.3 million compared to $249.9 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP gross profit improved to $265.0 million, or 50.0% of revenues, during Q4 FY17 from $229.5 million, or 48.8% of revenues, in Q4 FY16.

During the reported quarter, Bruker's research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $43.5 million versus $38.2 million in the last year's comparable quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $112.1 million during Q4 FY17 versus $100.1 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total operating expenses came in at $161.5 million in the reported quarter compared to $143.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported a non-GAAP operating income of $110.8 million, or 20.9% of revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $92.0 million, or 19.6% of revenues, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP profit before tax rose to $106.2 million during Q4 FY17 from $94.3 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Bruker generated $103.7 million in cash from operations versus $90.8 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2016. The Company's free cash flow was $91.3 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $79.7 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Bruker's cash and cash equivalents balance was $325.0 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $342.4 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt stood at $415.6 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $391.6 million as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY18, Bruker expects a revenue growth of approximately 7%, which includes an organic revenue growth of approximately 3%, and a foreign currency revenue tailwind of approximately 4%. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin is expected to improve by 50 bps and 80bps for FY18. The management further anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $1.34 and $1.38 during FY18, rising 11% to 14% y-o-y.

Dividend

In a separate press on February 20, 2018, Bruker's Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 23, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 06, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Bruker's stock fell 1.98%, ending the trading session at $30.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.08 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 508.40 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.94%; and past twelve-month period - up 26.86%

After yesterday's close, Bruker's market cap was at $4.60 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 32.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.53%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors