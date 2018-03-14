Conformal Coatings Market Worth $15.73 Billion by 2024 | CAGR: 5.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalconformal coatings marketis expected to reach USD 15.73 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for conformal coatings for manufacturing of automotive and electronic components is expected to propel growth.

The market is highly competitive and fragmented owing to presence of numerous medium and large scale manufacturers and suppliers. The high competition between existing players and high capital investment are expected to pose as a threat to new entrants. However, rapid growth of end-use industries in emerging economies, which demands high volumes of conformal coatings is expected to propel demand.

Regional government bodies in Asia Pacific have implemented schemes and initiatives to encourage domestic manufacturing in order to develop the economies of these countries. For instance, 'Make in India' scheme that is increasingly attracting major foreign players to invest in domestic production facilities. As a result, the demand for the product is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Conformal coating manufacturing technologies are constantly being updated to match evolving consumer requirements for efficient end-use electronic and automotive products. This has led to intensive R&D efforts by major industry players in order to develop unique and innovative products & processing technologies such as selective needle dispensing, ultrasonic coatings and even selective film coatings among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Urethane product segment accounted for 14% of the overall market in 2016, owing to its excellent dielectric properties and high abrasion resistance, which makes it suitable for application in printed circuit boards

Electronics is expected to be the fastest growing application segment, ascending at an estimated CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period on account of the extensive usage in consumer electronics manufacturing

Europe conformal coatings market is expected to witness a slow growth rate as compared to other regions, owing to the saturation of the regional markets and slower growth of automotive production in the region

conformal coatings market is expected to witness a slow growth rate as compared to other regions, owing to the saturation of the regional markets and slower growth of automotive production in the region The market in Latin America is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, on account of increasing foreign investments in the electronics and medical sector over the forecast period

is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, on account of increasing foreign investments in the electronics and medical sector over the forecast period The major players in the market including Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Chemtronics, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DOW Corning, are investing in R&D activities in order to come up with coatings with better corrosion resistance, and abrasion resistance

Grand View Research has segmented the global conformal coatings market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Conformal Coatings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024)

Acrylic

Epoxy

Urethane

Silicone

Paralyene

Conformal Coatings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Conformal Coatings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



UK

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

