Zinc Sulfide Market to Grow Owing to Enhanced Commercial Usage of the Chemical Compound Globally: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Zinc Sulfide Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period. Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) is an important semiconductor with a large exciton binding energy at room temperature which makes ZnS nanoparticles cater to many applications in solar cells, gas sensor and anti-virus agent in coating and electroluminescent devices. Scientifically, non-linear properties of ZnS are of much significance from the research point of view. ZnS has been synthesized using several methods like homogeneous precipitation and microwave methods.

For ZnS, the sphalerite is a stable phase at a low temperature whereas the wurtzite structure is more temperature stable phase. Zinc sulphide are successfully synthesized by different methods along with development of novel energy efficient methods for synthesis and customizing reaction conditions in order to gain the particles of desired shape and size. Overall, with the significance in commercial use of zinc sulfide the market is gaining traction and is expected to continue to grow at a higher rate. Commercial driving factors responsible for the growth of zinc sulfide market include use of zinc sulfide in X-Rays, infrared optics and as a phosphor in various applications comprising X-ray screens and cathode ray tubes.

Based on segmentation by application, the zinc sulfide market is segmented into clinical, medical and commercial. Geographically, zinc sulfide market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period owing to rise in use of zinc sulfide for medical and clinical use. Europe and North America market is also expected to keep growing in the near future owing to increase in research and development activities. MEA regions are also expected to grow in the near future owing to rise in demand for Zinc Sulphide.

The key players in the zinc sulfide market include Weifang Sunny, DoW, Talvivaara, Sachtleben Chemie, Vital Materials, Wuhan Xinrong, Jiangyan ATS, Sigma-Aldrich, Triveni Interchem, Shanghai Jing Lian, Reade, and American Elements.

