JZ Capital Partners announced the sale of Paragon Water Systems to residential, office, commercial and industrial water treatment company Culligan Water on Wednesday. The London-listed specialist fund said it expected to realise around $16.2m in gross proceeds from the sale, representing an increase of $3.7m on the carrying value of Paragon as of 31 January. In addition to increasing its overall net asset value by 0.4%, JZ's board said the transaction represented a gross multiple of invested ...

