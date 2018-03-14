Burford Capital rocketed on Wednesday as the AIM-listed finance and investment management company reported a 130% jump in full-year net profit as income surged. In the year to the end of December 2017, Burford, which focuses on law, saw net profit rise to $264.8m from $115.1m the year before, with operating profit up 132% to $289m and income 109% higher at $341.2m. This was driven by a 127% increase in income from investments to $318.2m. Earnings per share were up 126% to 127 cents and the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...