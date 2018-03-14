sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,44 Euro		+3,47
+28,99 %
WKN: A0YC5B ISIN: GG00B4L84979 Ticker-Symbol: 9BF 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED15,44+28,99 %