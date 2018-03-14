Explorer Cora Gold has begun a maiden 2,000m drill programme at the Tekeledougou project in Mali. Drilling will focus on two "promising targets" identified at the project including one at the site of significant artisanal workings that have exposed a quartz shear structure which comprises of well developed, stacked, sheeted and stock worked intense quartz veining. Jonathan Forster, chief executive of Cora Gold, said: "Tekeledougou is an exciting prospect with two separate structures exposed; one ...

