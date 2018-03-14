Gem Diamonds sparkled on Wednesday as it announced the recovery of yet another diamond of more than 100 carats and said full-year revenue rose 13%. The company has recovered a 169 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letseng mine in Lesotho. This is the seventh diamond of more than 100 carats recovered so far this year. It also said revenue in the year to the end of December rose to $214.3m from $189.8m as it achieved an average of $1,930 per carat from the sale of 107,152 carats, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...