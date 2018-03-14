

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone employment grew at a slower pace in the three months ended December, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Employment rose 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, just below the 0.4 percent stable rate of increase in the third quarter.



There were 156.7 million employed in the euro area. Moreover, this was the highest level ever recorded.



On an annual basis, employment growth eased slightly to 1.6 percent in the December quarter from 1.7 percent in the September quarter.



In the E28, employment increased 0.2 percent quarterly and by 1.5 percent yearly in the fourth quarter.



Over the whole year 2017, employment rose by 1.6 percent in both areas, compared with 1.3 percent in the euro area and 1.2 percent in the EU28 in 2016.



