

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp. (VFC) and ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. announced they have signed a definitive purchase agreement for the Altra footwear brand. The transaction is expected to be completed in April 2018 and the addition of the Altra brand to VF's portfolio is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share.



ICON Health & Fitness launched the Altra brand in 2011. It is sold in 55 countries through more than 1,600 specialty retail locations and a branded e-commerce platform. On a trailing 12-month basis, the Altra brand generated approximately $50 million of revenue.



