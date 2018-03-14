MobiLock Pro is now a Google Certified Enterprise Mobility Management Solution Provider

PUNE, India, Mar. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ProMobi Technologies, today announces its Mobile Device Management Solution, MobiLock Pro, is now a Google certified Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) partner for Work Managed devices.

MobiLock Pro integrates with the Google's Android for Work - Work Managed solution set. It offers powerful enterprise mobility management features which are tightly integrated with Android OS. With this integration, the already proven and widely used MobiLock MDM platform offers a seamless, modern mobile device management and application management experience for enterprises.

With the Android for Work integration, our customer can leverage the following benefits:

1. Search applications from Google Playstore and silently install them to all the enrolled devices, from within the MobiLock Dashboard.

2. Manage Permissions for each application and Push configurations for them remotely.

3. Secure your devices by setting a Passcode Policy and remotely wipe them clean when required.

4. Enhance the security by disabling Safe Mode, USB Debugging and control the System Update Policies.

5. Silently Install/Update your enterprise applications via MobiLock Enterprise Store.

6. Use Chrome to blacklist/whitelist websites.

"MobiLock Pro is thrilled to announce that it is Android for Work ready. Enterprise mobility has been our core aim and with this development, our offering is more robust and powerful. Enterprises will now experience a seamless mobile device management that is better managed, more secure and future ready," said Abhishek Samantaray, VP-Products of ProMobi Technologies.

For more information about MobiLock EMM or to request an evaluation, please visit: http://www.mobilock.in

About ProMobi Technologies:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand MobiLock Pro. The solution securely manages the enterprise devices, apps, and content. It focuses on corporate-owned mobile devices used by employees, tablet-based interactive kiosks, mobile point of sale (mPOS) and digital signages. Renowned organizations from startups to Fortune 500 trust MobiLock Pro for their Device Management.

For more information, please visit https://www.mobilock.in/

