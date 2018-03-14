The turnover of the Munich-based chemical company increased by 6%. The polysilicon business of Wacker Chemie also continued to increase last year; however, the production halt in the U.S. prevented even stronger growth.German chemical group, Wacker Chemie AG exceeded its forecasts over the past fiscal year. Turnover rose by 6.3% to €4.92 billion in 2017, said the Munich-based company. Decisive for this increase were higher sales volumes for polysilicon and chemical products. EBITDA also increased by 6.1% to €1.014 billion, while EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 20.6%. EBIT also improved 25.5% ...

