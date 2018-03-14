The Chinese solar power plant operator has agreed to acquire the projects for around US$13 million in its largest-ever transaction. At the end of November, the company's PV plant portfolio in China reached 180 MW.Chinese solar power plant operator, China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (CSE) has agreed to acquire special purpose vehicle, Ningxia Guxin Electricity Investment Company Limited, which owns a 300 MW solar power project in Ningdong, in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, from Chinese investment firm, Shanghai Guxin Asset Management Co., Ltd and China-based lithium battery ...

