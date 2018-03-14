Inc. Magazine Unveils Ranking of Europe's Fastest-growing Private Companies

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- ADYOULIKE Ranks No. 1308 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe with Three-Year Sales Growth of 544%

- Median Growth Rate of Inc. 5000 Europe Companies is 254+%. In aggregate, the list shows three-year revenue growth of €102 Billion

Inc. magazine ranked ADYOULIKE NO. 1308 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in Europe. The Inc. 5000 Europe represents the only comprehensive look at what may be the most dynamic segment of the world's economy: fast-growing private companies.

Julien Verdier, CEO of ADYOULIKE commented: "We are delighted to be listed in the Inc. 5000 list for 2018. Our business has grown at a phenomenal rate over the last three years - double the average median growth of Inc. 5000 companies - as more and more advertisers come to recognise the benefits of native advertising and our innovative technology.

"The Inc. 5000 list has a long history of identifying 'the ones to watch' so I am delighted to have been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Europe's fastest growing companies alongside dynamic brands such as Brewdog, Grosvenor Estates, Pure Gym and Secret Escapes."



The 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe list, unveiled this week on Inc.com, serves as a unique report card on the European economy. Within an uncertain economic climate, latest aggregate revenue among the companies on the list actually increased by €101.8 billion, nearly doubling aggregate revenue from 2013. The list features an amazing group of thriving businesses growing at breakneck speed over the past three years:

On average, Inc. 5000 Europe companies grew +473% over the past three years, creating over 380,000 jobs in the process.

To make the top 500, a company had to have achieved a remarkable three-year growth of 1 013%.

Of the 42 countries included in this pan-European list, the Russian Federation , Italy and Spain fielded the most companies.

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform with main offices in London, New York and Paris. Launched in 2011, it is recognised as a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are alive and well throughout Europe," says Inc. and Inc.com Editor Jim Ledbetter. "From cybersecurity to renewable energy, the continent's creativity and deep knowledge are showing the world how to grow and profit in the 21st century-and the Inc. 5000 Europe list spotlights those that do it best."

The entire listing of the 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe appears at inc.com and key highlights are featured inInc.'s March issue, which is available in both tablet and magazine formats. Detailed results, including infographics and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, country, and other criteria, can be found atInc.com/inc5000eu.

Methodology

The 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be European-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is €200,000; the minimum for 2016 is €2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. The full Inc. 5000 Europe list can be found athttp://www.inc.com/inc5000eu.

AboutInc. and the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 byMansueto Ventures,Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 19,000,000 today.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Now in its 37th year, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Europe list, launched in 2014, covers the 47 member states making up the Council of Europe. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 lists, visit http://www.inc.com/.

