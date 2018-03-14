VitalSource Becomes a Named Supplier of eBooks on APUC Framework Agreement LIB1004 AP

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Advance Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC) Limited selected VitalSourceas a provider to academic institutions, together with special libraries in Scotland.

VitalSource has been appointed to LOT 4, a multi-vendor eBook acquisition platform.

APUC is the procurement centre of expertise for all Scottish universities and colleges. It is a private limited company, owned by its client institutions and established in response to the McClelland Report:'Review of Public Procurement in Scotland,' which made recommendations for public procurement reform.

As a named supplier, VitalSource can now provide institutions with a single interface for the purchase of individual eBooks and eBook collections.

"We are honoured and delighted to be named as a supplier to work with APUC and their member institutions," said VitalSource Managing Director for EMEA-APAC, John Donovan. "As the world's leading digital content platform, VitalSource is committed to making it easy for institutions and librarians to acquire and access the digital course materials that are so critical to student success."

With VitalSource as a supplier, APUC members have access to the world's largest catalogue of digital learning materials and powerful analytics dashboards. These analytics dashboards unlock insights into student study habits and enable the early identification of at-risk students. Having access to this information, empowers institutions to take action to help support students and improve outcomes. Industry-best accessibility features for students with disabilities ensure that all students get the most out of their content. Established support from an experienced team in Milton Keynes provides onboarding and implementation expertise.

VitalSource, as a named supplier on Lot 4 of the APUC Framework Agreement for eBooks & eBook Collections, secured an agreement that will run until December 2019, with the option to extend for a further 24 months.

