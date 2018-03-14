

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated in February after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 2.0 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.0 percent annually in February and utility costs climbed by 4.8 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable pace of 0.3 percent in February.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 1.5 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in February.



