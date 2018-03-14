sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.03.2018 | 12:50
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 13 March 2018 were:

222.06c  Capital only USD (cents)
158.77p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
223.00c  Including current year income USD (cents)
159.45p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 300,000 ordinary shares on 08 March
2018, the Company has 192,491,108 ordinary shares in issue .

© 2018 PR Newswire