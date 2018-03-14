Speedcast Launches Electronic Distribution of eNavigation Charts Through Partnership with SRH Marine

New Speedcast Navigation as a Service' Streamlines Vessel Technical Management

SYDNEY, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, is partnering with SRH Marine to provide Maritime vessels with Navigation as a Service (NaaS), a simplified electronic distribution of electronic navigational charts and updates. Speedcast NaaS is powered by Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway platform and SRH Marine's Pilot.

The Maritime world is becoming increasingly digitalized and Speedcast Navigation as a Service will simplify the delivery of electronic navigational charts and updates to assist navigation across the oceans. Speedcast Navigation as a Service, with its remote monitoring and data analytics capabilities, brings Maritime navigation into the digital age and will enable simpler eNavigation regulatory compliance.

"Speedcast Navigation as a Service is an excellent example of our increased focus on innovation that brings the benefits of leading-edge technologies to our customers," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "Speedcast NaaS represents the next step in eNavigation, ensuring that vessels receive chart updates faster and with greater cost efficiency."

Commercial vessels rely on distribution of physical media across the globe to keep a vessel's electronic charts up to date. This method is time consuming and expensive, with updated chart media frequently not reaching its target vessel in a timely way. This can potentially cause regulatory and safety issues. Speedcast NaaS efficiently distributes relevant eNavigation charts and updates to a vessel via Inmarsat Fleet Xpress, Fleet Broadband or Speedcast's Ku network. NaaS is a fully managed value add solution, supplied via SIGMA Gateway or SIGMA Xtreme and is provided as part of a monthly communications service. The single invoice approach provides simplified manageability for vessel owners and operators.

"SRH Marine is excited to deliver the future of digital services with Speedcast via NaaS, with SRH Pilot and SIGMA Gateway. NaaS will revolutionise the electronic navigation world, helping vessels navigate safely and more cost effectively and ensuring customers' return on investment," said Panayiotis Giannoulis, COO SRH Marine.

Speedcast NaaS is available through Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway and SIGMA Xtreme and requires no additional hardware. This announcement furthers Speedcast's increased focus to streamline operations and provide an exceptional customer experience. With 1,300 employees, customers in more than 100 countries, more than 250 field engineers globally and four 24/7 worldwide customer support centres, plus a few regional ones, Speedcast is changing the way customers see remote communications providers.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com. Social Media: Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook

About SRH MARINE SAIT

SRH is a leader in marine electronics established in Greece with subsidiaries in UK, Cyprus, Middle East and Spain. SRH operations are based on sales of navigation and communication equipment, spare parts, distribution of digital services, technical services, full maintenance agreements and a global after sales service/support network for more than 20 years, 24/7 remote support and 26 service engineers along with 50 back office staff guarantees the timely and efficient delivery of SRH solutions. For more information about SRH Marine SAIT, visit www.srhmar.com.

