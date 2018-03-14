Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Growing at 5% CAGR by 2022

PUNE, India, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

World market of mosquito repellents and care market research and analysis growth report 2022 is added in ReportsnReports.com. According to our mosquito repellents and care market experts, will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth opportunities for companies in this market space across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global mosquito repellents and care market based on the types of products such as self-applicable mosquito repellents and care and other types of mosquito repellents and care products. Companies are Godrej Consumer Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, S. C. Johnson & Son, Spectrum Brands.

Segmentation by product and analysis of the mosquito repellents and care market

- Self-applicable mosquito repellents and care products

- Other types of mosquito repellents and care products

The application of self-applicable mosquito repellents such as coils is increasing in the rural areas of developing countries and the purchase of mosquito spray and mosquito killer vaporizers is high in urban areas. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the mosquito repellent market in the self-applicable mosquito repellents segment until the end of 2022.

Segmentation by geography and analysis of the mosquito repellents and care market

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

In terms of geographic regions, the mosquito repellent market is witnessing considerable growth in APAC. This mainly attributes to the rising incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and the growing awareness among the consumers about the available preventive measures.

