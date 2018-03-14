Patents strengthen Company's intellectual property portfolio for its lead product candidate ASN100 which is designed to uniquely address Staphylococcus aureus infections

Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued U.S. Patent No. 9914767 to the company. This patent broadly claims composition of matter for antibodies that cross-neutralize Staphylococcus aureus alpha hemolysin (Hla) and up to four additional S. aureus leukocidins targeted by ASN-1, one of the two antibodies in the company's lead product candidate, ASN100. ASN100 is a combination of two fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that together neutralize the six cytotoxins critical to S. aureus pneumonia pathogenesis, including toxins that damage lung tissue and destroy human immune cells. This patent grants intellectual property protection in the United States through 2033.

"ASN100 is a first-in-class mAb therapeutic designed to precisely disarm a clinically important pathogen without inducing antibiotic resistance, a mechanism-of-action which underpins Arsanis' novel approach to anti-infective development," said René Russo, chief executive officer of Arsanis. "The cross-reactive nature of the ASN100 antibodies enables them to bind and neutralize multiple S. aureus toxins simultaneously, which we believe significantly differentiates ASN100 from other development stage mAbs that neutralize only a single toxin."

"The USPTO granting of this important patent follows similar patents for the composition-of-matter for these cross-reactive antibodies, including patent grants issued by the European Patent Office in 2015, and by the Japan Patent Office and IP Australia in 2017," said Michael Gray, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Arsanis. "We plan to continue our efforts to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio for ASN100 and our other pipeline programs."

About ASN100

ASN100 is a combination of two co-administered fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), ASN-1 and ASN-2, that together neutralize the six cytotoxins critical to S. aureus pneumonia pathogenesis. ASN-1 neutralizes alpha-hemolysin (Hla), a cytotoxin that damages lung epithelial cells, and four leukocidins, cytotoxins that destroy human immune cells: gamma-hemolysin AB (HlgAB), gamma-hemolysin CB (HlgCB), Panton-Valentine leukocidin (PVL), and leukocidin ED (LukED). ASN-2 neutralizes the fifth leukocidin, LukGH, a particularly potent human cytotoxin also responsible for the destruction of human immune cells. ASN100 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients, and has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. A deep understanding of the pathogenesis of infection, paired with access to some of the most advanced mAb discovery techniques and platforms available today, has positioned Arsanis to build and advance a pipeline of novel mAbs with multiple mechanisms of action and high potency against their intended targets. The company's lead clinical program, ASN100, is aimed at serious Staphylococcus aureus infections and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients. In addition to ASN100, the Arsanis preclinical pipeline is comprised of mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus.

Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with European research and preclinical development operations headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH).

