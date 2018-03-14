Sight Sciences Names Jesse Selnick Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Executive to Help Lead the Company's Expansion and Strategic Growth

MENLO PARK, California, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye treatment, today announced the appointment of Jesse Selnick as Chief Financial Officer. Selnick most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and on the Board of Directors of Electric Lightwave, a private equity sponsored telecom infrastructure business, prior to its acquisition for $1.4B in 2017.

"We are thrilled Jesse is joining Sight Sciences, as this is the perfect time in our corporate evolution to add someone with his strategic, financial and operational background. Jesse has a long and proven track record of operating and advising rapidly growing technology businesses to achieve scale and maximize value," said Paul Badawi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. "Importantly, Jesse has been involved in our company's early development as a founding investor and is very familiar with our business. Our tightly knit team and culture of community and trust is paramount to our success, and Jesse has seamlessly transitioned into his senior leadership role and is already making a substantial impact on our business, management team and board of directors."

"I am honored Paul asked me to join Sight Sciences in a full-time capacity," said Selnick. "What Paul and his team have built is nothing short of extraordinary - developing category-defining products from an efficacy, ease of use and underlying product economics standpoint. I am excited to be part of the company's growth phase. We are rapidly growing our operations and rate of financial investment to scale the business after recruiting our commercial leader, Shawn O'Neil from Alcon, and the recent FDA clearance of our OMNI' Surgical System. Further, we are preparing for next year's exciting formal launch of our TearCaredry eye solution."

Selnick brings to Sight Sciences more than 20 years of experience leading strategic growth, financing, capital allocation and operational initiatives for companies. Most recently as CFO of Electric Lightwave, an over $500 million revenue business, Selnick led an approximately 100-person team responsible for corporate strategy, M&A, capital planning, treasury, accounting and tax, financial planning and analysis, business development, real estate and risk management. Since 2011, Selnick has served as a General Partner of Sight Sciences Angels, LP (SSA), one of the founding investors in Sight Sciences. SSA's limited partnership group is comprised of leading private equity and hedge fund investors, corporate executives and investment bankers who have invested individually in Sight Sciences through SSA. Earlier in his career, Selnick served as a Managing Director at The Blackstone Group for approximately 10 years in its mergers and acquisitions advisory practice. Selnick holds a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is a commercial-stage medical device company dedicated to the development of intelligently designed and engineered products that address the underlying physiology of ophthalmic diseases. The company operates two business lines: surgical and non-surgical devices. Its surgical product portfolio consists of the VISCO360 TRABÂ360 and OMNI' surgical devices. Its non-surgical product portfolio consists of technologies in the advanced stages of development for dry eye disease.