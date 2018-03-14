

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased notably at the start of the year, mainly driven by growth in manufacturing activity, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 8.7 percent year-over-year in January.



Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced the most by 12.7 percent annually in January, followed by mining and quarrying output with 5.9 percent rise.



At the same time, electricity production registered a decline of 7.4 percent.



Without adjustment, industrial production logged a yearly growth of 8.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 2.8 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX