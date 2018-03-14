Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group increases diabetes patient engagement with Glooko

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced the results of its pilot program with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group that aimed to optimize data-driven decisions for type 2 diabetes patients with high A1c levels. The six-month program revealed strong improvements in average blood glucose levels, patient adherence and engagement.

Spanning from April to October 2016, the Sharp Rees-Stealy care teams worked with 50 patients tracking patient engagement and a group of diabetes measures called diabetes Advanced Perfect Care (APC) which includes A1c, LDL, microalbumin (MALB) or Neph Screen and blood pressure before, during and after the pilot. At the start of the pilot, patients recorded an average BG of 160 mg/dL and by the end, patients improved their average BG by ~15 mg/dL (~10 percent). Additionally, patients doubled their daily BG testing frequency from less than one time per day to an average of 1.8 times per day.

"We're excited to see compelling evidence from this program," said Rick Altinger, CEO of Glooko. "One of the biggest challenges in diabetes care is leveraging the untapped data stored in disparate diabetes devices. A key aspect of this program was allowing patients to sync their data from their existing meters and receive actionable insights, mitigating hypo/hyper-glycemic events. We're eager to continue this program to determine the impact Glooko can have on a larger patient population."

Sharp Rees-Stealy assessed several different solutions that monitored patients' glucose data remotely and ultimately selected Glooko because of its broad diabetes device support, easy-to-use mobile app, and collaborative approach. Due to the positive patient engagement and clinical outcomes results, Sharp Rees-Stealy is expanding to a second phase with Glooko, which will draw insights from the first phase and broaden the group of patients.

"Due to its intuitive and highly functional interface, Glooko's tools appeal to a large portion of our patient population," said Janet Appel, Director of Informatics and Population Health at Sharp Rees-Stealy. "When patients use Glooko, they feel empowered and it inspires them to better manage their condition; it makes them feel like they're in control. The results and product are just a couple of reasons why we decided to move forward with a larger patient population."

For more information insights, download the full case study report here.

About Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

As San Diego County's first multispecialty medical group, Sharp Rees-Stealy offers high quality, affordable, coordinated primary and specialty care at 22 locations across San Diego. Founded in 1923, Sharp Rees-Stealy has more than 550 physicians and 2,800 staff members who represent virtually every field of medicine and are dedicated to delivering the extraordinary level of caring called The Sharp Experience, which combines clinical excellence, advanced technology and patient- and family-centered care.

Sharp Rees-Stealy is part of Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's most comprehensive health care delivery system. To learn more visit www.sharp.com/srs or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) to choose a doctor who's right for you.

About Glooko

Glooko provides insights into diabetes by enabling both people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams with technology to understand and manage diabetes care. Our self-management mobile app automatically uploads data from devices including blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs and several fitness and activity trackers providing timely and verified data and enabling PWDs and care teams to correlate it with diet, exercise, medication and other data. We provide care teams with an easy office data upload solution and a population health app so they can support PWDs during and in-between office visits. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, we are used by 7,000 clinics and over 1.5 million PWDs in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com

©2018 Glooko, Inc. Glooko and Diasend are trademarks of Glooko, Inc. All rights reserved. PRM 0468 Rev A

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005296/en/

Contacts:

Glooko

Michelle deHaaff

michelle@glooko.com