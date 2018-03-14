Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC HAS COMPLETED COMPANY'S RENEWAL OF STRUCTURE AND OPERATING MODEL

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 14 MARCH 2018 AT 14.15 P.M.

ROBIT PLC HAS COMPLETED COMPANY'S RENEWAL OF STRUCTURE AND OPERATING MODEL

Robit Plc has completed the company's renewal of structure and operating model disclosed in a press release on 29 January 2018.

In order to enable growth as well as competitiveness and cost-efficiency, Robit Plc reported of upcoming austerity concerning the whole organization globally. Due to the renewal, the company reduces globally approximately over 60 positions during 2018. The annual savings are over 3 million euros.

The new organization structure is expected to bring company's know-how and decision-making close to its customers' business enabling faster and more effective service. As a part of the renewal of structure and operating model, the company focuses simultaneously on development of supply chain efficiency and flexibility.

With these development procedures and structural changes Robit Plc aims to:

serve its customers and markets even better

strengthen and focus sales according to customer needs

support growth strategy by creating better and faster conditions for renewal, development and further growth

The company's five market regions remain unchanged, however each focusing in the future on the overall development of the region's sales, growth and strengthening the market share as well as development via distributors.

The company has set the following key targets transcending the economic cycle:

to increase its net sales organically on average by a minimum of 15 per cent per annum (CAGR)

to achieve an EBITA margin of above 13 per cent

ROBIT PLC

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

