Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.03.2018 | 13:16
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 14

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCalum Thomson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Baring Emerging Europe Plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBaring Emerging Europe Plc
b)LEI213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each



GB0032273343
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
844.96p1,764
d)Aggregated informationN/A
- Aggregated volume



- Price
e)Date of the transaction14 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

