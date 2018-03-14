Singapore-based Broadcom has withdrawn and terminated its hostile offer to buy US chipmaker Qualcomm after President Trump blocked the deal on the grounds of national security. Trump announced on Monday that he was blocking Broadcom's $117bn bid, saying there was "credible evidence" that Broadcom and its affiliates "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the US". Trump said the companies must "immediately and permanently abandon" the proposed takeover. Broadcom ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...