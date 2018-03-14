Concrete levelling specialist Somero Enterprises posted a 21% rise in full year pre-tax profits to $25.7m as revenues hit record levels. Shareholders were rewarded with a 40% rise in the total dividend to 15.5 cents a share and a special 3.6 cents a share extra payout. Somero said profits had been boosted by an increased contribution from international markets and "healthy demand across entire product line" Annual revenues grew to a record US$ 85.6m, up 8% from 2016. Adjusted earnings before ...

