Atlantic focused explorer Chariot Oil & Gas said on Wednesday that it had started drilling on the Rabat Deep Permits in Morocco. The AIM-listed company said Saipem 12000, a sixth generation ultra-deepwater drillship, had started operations that should take about 50 days. The Rabat permits are operated by Eni Maroc, which also holds a 40% stake. Woodside Energy (Morocco) holds 25%, ONHYM 25% and Chariot 10%. Chariot also holds licences covering two blocks in Namibia, three blocks in Morocco and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...