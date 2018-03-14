Diversified mineral exploration and development company Alba Mineral Resources announced the appointment of Sue Corrigan as its technical consultant for oil and gas on Wednesday, with immediate effect. The AIM-traded firm said Corrigan is a geologist and geoscientist with 40 years of industry experience in both exploration and development geology. It said she has "extensive experience" of reservoir evaluation in the UK continental shelf and the UK southern gas basin, Norway, Algeria, Venezuela, ...

