IAR Systems Strengthens Growth Strategy with Recruitment of Industry Expert Ali Sebt

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announces that the company has appointed Ali Sebt as Chief Corporate Development Officer. In his role, Mr. Sebt will plan and execute strategies to meet IAR Systems' increased ambitions for future growth, with a special focus to complement its IoT strategy with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).

Ali Sebt has an exceptional background within the embedded industry with previous positions including President of Renesas Electronics America, a division of semiconductor giant Renesas Electronics Corporation. In addition, Mr. Sebt served as the Senior Vice President of the Japanese parent company, where he was responsible for the company's global IoT business unit based in California, where he headed the conceptualization, development and global launch of the next-generation embedded platform, the Renesas Synergy' Platform. This platform was launched in 2016 with IAR Systems as the exclusive development tools provider. Most recently, Mr. Sebt has held the position of President and Chief Marketing Officer at VIMOC Technologies Inc., an innovator of smart infrastructure solutions and IoT applications. In his role, he established the strategy for VIMOC's AI-enabled software platform for smart infrastructures.

With a strong passion for innovation and a drive for building a better world with new technology, Mr. Sebt is a well-recognized keynote speaker and panelist at a wide range of high-profile industry IoT conferences and events.

"We are extremely happy to have a real industry superstar join IAR Systems to further strengthen our corporate development strategy," says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Ali Sebt has a deep understanding of the embedded market. His strong experience from forming and executing business strategies for IoT and emerging technologies, coupled with proven creativity and a visionary mindset, will bring exciting new possibilities for us to grow."

"The emergence of AI is further enabling the smart world by delivering on the promise of IoT, and by enabling smart edge computing solutions," comments Ali Sebt, newly appointed Chief Corporate Development Officer, IAR Systems. "Since our cooperation on the Renesas Synergy Platform, I am well acquainted with the vision and company values of IAR Systems and I am excited to become part of a service-minded, tech-savvy team with a strong ambition to be a frontrunner in the next generation of the embedded industry."

Ali Sebt will assume his new position as Chief Corporate Development Officer at IAR Systems as per May 1, 2018. He will be stationed at IAR Systems US headquarters in Foster City, California, where he will be able to interact on a personal level with the many innovative technology entrepreneurs of Silicon Valley.

