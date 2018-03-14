Active-Investors: Wired News - LightBridge Receives Japanese Patent Approval; Set to Improve Operating Economics of New and Existing Nuclear Power Plants

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Lightbridge Corp. (NASDAQ: LTBR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LTBR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 12, 2018, the Company, which is a leading technology Company that develops proprietary next-gen nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, announced that it has received notice of allowance for a divisional patent in Japan concerning the manufacturing of its metallic nuclear fuel design. The Company stated that it designed an innovative fuel to improve the operating economics and safety of both existing and new nuclear power plants. The newly issued patent was based on the 2011 Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application, and according to the Company, covers the manufacturing process for its multi-lobe metallic fuel roots via the casting route. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Announcement

Lightbridge viewed this announcement as another positive development as the Company moved towards commercialization of its cutting-edge fuel. The plans of producing a safer and more economical carbon-free power with Lightbridge's fuel would support the nation's nuclear plant restart efforts, reducing the demand to import expensive fossil fuels, and also cut greenhouse emissions. Lightbridge, to date, has issued patents, some of which pending approval, in multiple countries across the world, including the United States, Europe, China, Korea, Canada, Eurasia, and Australia.

LightBridge's technology significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power by operating about 1000 degrees Celsius cooler than standard fuel. The Company invented, patented, and has independently validated the technology, including successful demonstration of the fuel in a research reactor with near-term plans to demonstrate the fuel under commercial reactor conditions. The Company currently operates under a licensing and royalty model, independently validated, and based on the elevated power generated the Company-designed fuel and greater ROI for operators of existing and upcoming reactors.

Other Patents

On February 02, 2018, Lightbridge announced that it received a notice of allowance for another key patent in China, related to the manufacturing process for its innovative metallic fuel rods. Through the Chinese patent, the Company received a divisional patent, based on the 2011 Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application, and it covered a co-extrusion manufacturing method for the Company-designed multi-lobe metallic fuel rods via the casting route. The Company further added that it was its sixth patent in China, which represented a key market for its global strategy.

This particular patent in China, according to the Company, significantly expanded the scope of patent production to the Company's manufacturing process by adding a casting route to the powder metallurgy route previously patented in China, as reported in 2016. Moreover, the Company added that it was building a broad, global, defensible patent portfolio, which it believes will secure the Company's leadership position in the market for years to come, as the demand for carbon emission-free energy rises.

Prior to the announcement, on February 01, 2018, the Company announced that it was awarded key patents in both Europe and China, concerning the Company's innovative metallic fuel design that each extended through 2034. The patents followed Notices of Allowances and were issued by the European Patent Office and the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China, as reported in October 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Lightbridge's stock dropped 2.03%, ending the trading session at $1.45.

Volume traded for the day: 2.76 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 46.46%; previous six-month period - up 31.82%; past twelve-month period - up 36.79%; and year-to-date - up 18.85%

After yesterday's close, Lightbridge's market cap was at $22.82 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Synthetics industry.

