Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Delta Apparel's Subsidiary Art Gun Purchased TeeShirt Ink

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DLA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 12, 2018, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Art Gun, LLC, has acquired all of the assets of TeeShirt Ink Inc., for approximately $16.35 million in cash and additional future payments are contingent on certain performance targets. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Delta Apparel most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DLA

TeeShirt Ink is a premium provider of digital, direct-to-garment printed products, and it is doing business as DTG2Go.

Deal Details

Delta Apparel plans to change the name of Art Gun, LLC to DTG2Go, LLC and market the consolidated digital print business under the DTG2Go brand name.

The merged business will operate from multiple locations in Florida as well as a location in Nevada serving the western United States, with immediate plans to begin production in Fayetteville, North Carolina facility to service the northeastern United States.

The Company expects this acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings and increase revenue by approximately $7 million during the remainder of the fiscal year 2018.

With the full year benefit of the acquisition in the fiscal year 2019, the contribution from DTG2Go is expected to generate around $20 million in incremental revenue while being approximately $0.25 accretive to per-share earnings.

Strategic Benefits of the Deal

The acquisition of the DTG2Go business makes Art Gun a clear market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment marketplace and accelerates the latter's geographic expansion. With this acquisition, Art Gun nearly doubles its revenue and capacity, broadens its product line into posters, stickers and other items, and further enhances service levels through quicker delivery capabilities both across the United States and in over 100 countries worldwide.

Delta Apparel to Invest in Equipment and Geographic Expansion of DTG2Go

Commenting on the acquisition, Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Apparel, stated that Art Gun's acquisition of the DTG2Go business is another example of the Company's continued focus on areas where it expects high growth opportunities. The digital print model is revolutionizing the way traditional retailers, e-retailers, and the ad-specialty industry conduct business.

Robert added that Delta Apparel plans to continue to invest in equipment and geographic expansion and look forward to the many opportunities for strong growth at DTG2Go.

Delta Apparel's Last Acquisition Deal

The Company's last acquisition agreement was signed in August 2016. Delta Apparel acquired substantially all the assets of COAST Apparel. The COAST Apparel brand integrated the coastal experience of weekends and summers at the beach with everyday life throughout the year. Beginning with just a men's polo shirt, COAST Apparel has since expanded into a full line of traditional, sports-casual attire, headwear and accessories.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, Delta Apparel. specializes in the design, merchandising, sales, and marketing of a variety of lifestyle branded activewear, apparel, and headwear for men, women, juniors, youth, and children at a wide range of price points. Delta Apparel became an independent public company in July of 2000.

About Art Gun, LLC

Art Gun, LLC, a subsidiary of Delta Apparel Inc., is a leader in the direct-to-garment printing and fulfillment marketplace, with one of the most highly-automated factory processes for delivering on-demand, digitally printed apparel of all types as well as other items. Built upon a robust backend digital supply chain and infrastructure to scale with large company mindsets, Art Gun is the perfect fit for e-commerce companies as well as the ad specialty, promotional products, and retail marketplaces.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 13, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Delta Apparel's stock climbed 3.61%, ending the trading session at $19.80.

Volume traded for the day: 50.25 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 18.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.77%; and past twelve-month period - up 23.44%

After yesterday's close, Delta Apparel's market cap was at $144.14 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.18.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile-Apparel Clothing industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors