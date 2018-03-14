Drooble Presents The Dream Job - Listen to a Song per Day and Get 1,000 USD

The Market Network for Musicians Has Come Up with a Unique Opportunity to Hear New Music and Get Paid!

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Drooble, the market network for musicians, has a tempting job offer an artist can hardly refuse! The platform is giving one lucky self-starter the opportunity to hear new original music every day for a month, share their opinion and feedback, and get paid a 1000 USD salary for their services.

There are no contractual obligations, no office hours, no waiting in line for coffee as the IT guy is silently screaming his soul out at a malfunctioning printer. Just work that includes listening to groovy tunes, created by Drooble's 30,000-plus strong army of artists, and providing feedback for their music. Sounds like a dream job, right?

All musicians, producers, promoters, and anyone else with an ear and love for music, anywhere in the world, are welcome to apply. The process is straightforward - just fill out the form, give your best answers to the questionnaire, and your application will be recorded. The Drooble team will shortlist the most suitable applicants and invite them to spare some small additional time on the platform, so they can find the chosen one. Good luck!

About Drooble:

A young and dynamically growing network with over 30 000 members worldwide, Drooble (www.drooble.com) provides a revolutionary approach for music promotion. Unlike other networks where artists are required to pay money for more exposure, on Drooble it works like this:

1. You contribute to the community by answering questions, listening to other artists' music and giving feedback, spreading the word, etc.

2. You earn karma points as a result of your contribution

3. You can spend those points on promotion tools

SOURCE: Drooble