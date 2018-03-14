Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2018) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) the leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that its iNetVu vehicle mount Ka-band antenna system, model Ka-98H/JUP, has received type approval from Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES), for operation on its HughesNet Gen5 platform powered by Hughes JUPITER System Technology.

"We are excited that our iNetVu 98cm driveaway platform, integrated with the latest transceivers and modems, has successfully passed the HUGHES testing and approval process," said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "Operating over the Gen5 service significantly expands C-COM's addressable market for transportable antenna systems, and will bring very high data throughputs to mobile users."

The new antenna operates in Ka-band but is field upgradable to Ku-band, making it ideal for Broadcasters, Oil and Gas Exploration companies, Telemedicine, First Responders, as well as governments and military.

"The 98H/JUP series antennas are supplied with C-COM's proprietary iNetVu controllers which have been field tested for over a decade and are in use with more than 8,000 units in the field" said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "This cost-effective driveaway system offers an attractive solution to customers interested in taking advantage of the availability of higher speed and lower cost Ka-band service offerings," Klein continued.

"We are pleased to authorize the operation of the Ka-98H/JUP antenna system from C-COM Satellite Systems onto our HughesNet Gen5 service," said Royce Hernandez, senior director at Hughes. "We have a longstanding partnership with C-COM and many of our customers around the world have successfully deployed their antenna systems to meet critical communications requirements."

The iNetVu 98H/JUP antenna systems are available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a world leader and pioneer in the development, manufacture and design of commercial grade, mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology that allows the user to find satellite with just the press of a button and deliver and receive Broadband Internet where terrestrial infrastructure is lacking, or simply don't exist. The company has sold almost 8,000 systems into over 100 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.2 million residential and business customers across North America and Brazil. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 20 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @Hughes_Corp on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

