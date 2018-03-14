LBX First Crypto Exchange to Offer UK Residents On-Shore Account and Faster Payments

LONDON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London Block Exchange(LBX)- the UK's only dedicated multi-cryptocurrency exchange -has today confirmed that it will offerits membersaccessto the Faster Payments system.

The Crypto Payment Accountwillgiveusers of the exchange atrading account, making the transfer ofGBP todigital currencies(and vice versa) seamless.

A watershed moment in UK crypto history, this will be welcomed by the thousands of active cryptocurrency advocates.

Furthermore, userswill be abletrade with confidence, knowing they have the associated security and protection that comes with UK banking involvement, as well as having their crypto assets tied intoLondon, theworld financecentre.

Premium and pre-registered LBX members will be first to be offered these accounts- with openings starting today.

On-boarding will be phased on a first come, first served basis and is expected to take a number of weeks for most applicants, given the thorough KYC and AML (anti-money laundering) processes that LBXprides itself on.

LBXFounder and CEO Benjamin Dives, said:

"We are creating a service where all steps of the cryptocurrency investmentjourney are seamless and straightforward.

"Crypto enthusiasts have beenlong callingfor this, but equally, new customers will be able to find in LBX a grown up, reliable and comprehensive service that they can trust. It's just another step in cryptocurrency's maturation in the UK."

LBXhas confirmed these details as it begins beta-testingits trading app,afterlaunching in late 2017with over-the-counter trading (£25k+).

About LBX

The London Block Exchange is the first multi-cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to the UK market. Based in Canary Wharf, LBX provides a credible, safe and easy exchange for consumers and institutional investors- delivered via its online platform and app.

This isunderpinned by educational content, bank-grade securityand solid governance, withfourcryptocurrenciescurrently availablefor tradewith moreto beadded each month.

London Block Exchange (FRN: 902014) is registered EMD Agent by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011.For more information visitlbx.com.